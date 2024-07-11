Commerce Bank Has $6.48 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

