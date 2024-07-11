Commerce Bank Has $6.69 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AON by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.87. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.