Commerce Bank Has $6 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

