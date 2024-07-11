Commerce Bank Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.07 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.