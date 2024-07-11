Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 704.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,534.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,385.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,283.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $799.18 and a 1-year high of $1,575.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.