Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -120.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

