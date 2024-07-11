Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 399.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,850 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 315.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Argus increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

