Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $145,477,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

