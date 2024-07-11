Commerce Bank Purchases 1,983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,538,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 828.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.