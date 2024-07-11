Commerce Bank Purchases 2,101 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $200.37 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

