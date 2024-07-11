Commerce Bank Purchases 6,595 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

