Commerce Bank Sells 109 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

