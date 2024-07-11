Commerce Bank Sells 12,423 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day moving average is $352.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

