Commerce Bank Sells 12,713 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.