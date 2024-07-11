Commerce Bank Sells 1,616 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $446.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

