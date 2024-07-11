Commerce Bank Sells 1,761 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $192,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $261.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

