Commerce Bank Sells 259 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 89.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.