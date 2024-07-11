Commerce Bank Sells 362 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $440.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $446.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.82 and a 200-day moving average of $413.74.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.