Commerce Bank Sells 7,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

