Commerce Bank Takes $6.63 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

