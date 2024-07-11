Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in eBay by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

