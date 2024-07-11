Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

