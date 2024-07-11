Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.