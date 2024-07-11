Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 3.1 %

PFS opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

