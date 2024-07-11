Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,426 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

