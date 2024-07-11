Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.60

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.60 and traded as high as $43.16. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 60,888 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $776.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

