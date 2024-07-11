Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

CVLT stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

