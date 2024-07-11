Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. 615,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,355,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Get Compass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.