Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of LODE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.91. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

In other Comstock news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.