Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

