Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 315,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,115,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

Conduent Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $693.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 955,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 508,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Conduent by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.