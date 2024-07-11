Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CLB opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

