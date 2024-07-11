Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.