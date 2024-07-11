Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

