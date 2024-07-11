Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

