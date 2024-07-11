Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.04. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 18,345 shares trading hands.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.
Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.
