Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 152,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 844,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
