Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 6,562 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 276.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

