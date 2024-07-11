Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.