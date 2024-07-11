Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.1% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.33. 20,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

