CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $271.26 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -423.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

