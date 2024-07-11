Dana Wagner Sells 820 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

