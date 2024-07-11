Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 242.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $880.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $966.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $874.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

