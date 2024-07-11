Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

