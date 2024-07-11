Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.700-2.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

