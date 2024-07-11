DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 1140023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

