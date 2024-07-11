Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

