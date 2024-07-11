Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

