Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

