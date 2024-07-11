Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.75).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,502.50 ($32.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,737.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,644.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,783.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.47) to GBX 3,640 ($46.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,028 ($38.79).

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.